To My Star 2 Ep 1 & 2 Review: Son Woo Hyun and Kim Kang Min face troubled waters

Korean BL drama ‘To My Star’ has returned with its season 2 after receiving a fervor response with the first season. Actors Son Woo Hyun and Kim Kang Min have reprised their roles of Kang Seo Joon and Han Ji Woo respectively as the supporting cast continues to include Jeon Jae Young as Kim Pil Hyun, Ko Ja Hyun as Kim Hyung Ki, and Kim Jin Kwon as Baek Ho Min.

‘To My Star 2’ seems to resume with the new couple’s regular life that now revolves around each other. It slowly drifts into Kang Seo Joon’s (Son Woo Hyun) acting as a top star which is full of a complex schedule and his disinterest. A usually difficult to deal with artists and his company’s staff struggle to fulfill all his needs for a smooth day.

He appears to be on the hunt for Han Ji Woo who seemingly left him with just a note reading “Let’s end it here”. After an ultimatum, he lands at Han Ji Woo’s new address and thus begins to look for answers to their untimely breakup, answers that his ex is nowhere near ready to provide.

The story ruminates between their happy past when they were hooked at the hip to now when they cannot find the right words to be around each other and the between when they each struggled to accept a break up that none of them wanted.

While the cinematography continues to be like that of a fly on the wall, impressing with its simple visuals, the plot does not present a very believable reasoning as to why it had to return for another season. We wait to find out.

