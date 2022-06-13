To My Star 2 Ep 3 & 4 Review: Son Woo Hyun is persistent while Kim Kang Min meets a past lover?

‘To My Star 2’ continues its second week with high expectations coming in from the season 1 fans who hope to see their beloved couple back together. The story however has different plans or so it seems. Kang Seo Joon (Son Woo Hyun) has found his person who has left for his hometown after a mere note asking to end their relationship.

Han Ji Woo (Kim Kang Min) seems to have opened a restaurant named ‘Ti aspetto’, which in Italian means, “I’m waiting for you”. Interestingly, his behavior towards the man who keeps coming back to humor him is starkly opposite. They are at loggerheads with each conversation, making it seem pointless for them to stay together anymore. But with every item that connects them to the other, they are reminded of a fond memory. The town’s residents push their buttons and a lost child has them spending a whole evening in panic.

Han Ji Woo’s ex-lover Jung Sung Yoon creates tension between the two with her nonchalance around Kang Seo Joon but keen interest around Han Ji Woo. Her presence near the restaurant seems to have ticked off the boys further. Will she initiate a reconciliation?

The climax of the latest episode seems to point towards a “no” as a much awaited kiss scene between Kang Seo Joon and Han Ji Woo reignites the old lovers’ feelings. Notably, it is Han Ji Woo’s initiative that might bring further confusion to the already complex relationship. We stay curious as ‘To My Star 2’ returns with a new set of episodes on the weekend.

