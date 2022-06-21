To My Star 2 Ep 5 & 6 Review: Son Woo Hyun’s incessant tendencies irk Kim Kang Min

Kang Seo Joon and Han Ji Woo’s sudden kiss did add fuel to the fire but not in the ways fans had anticipated. ‘To My Star 2’ caught fans off guard when they showed a developing relationship suddenly going back to square one, or even further behind as the ex-lovers turned awkward around each other.

Hostility rising between them, Kang Seo Joon (Son Woo Hyun) ponders about his own actions and agrees that he put his everything into making things work. Han Ji Woo (Kim Kang Min) on the other hand, blames himself for a lost relationship that has now only shards of its once glimmering existence left.

The restaurant ‘Ti Aspetto’ lands a place on a variety program thanks to Kang Seo Joon’s help which further adds to Kim Kang Min’s apparent annoyance as he is asked to be less stubborn. As one by one Han Ji Woo’s inhibitions are laid out before him, one wonders if he will finally be able to see the problem and address it openly.

Kang Seo Joon eavesdrops on a conversation between his ex-boyfriend and the ex’s previous girlfriend, Jung Sung Yoon (Baek Song Ha). He learns of their lost love, accepting how there may be a story to Han Ji Woo’s sudden disappearance.

‘To My Star 2’ is banking on its background stories of the leads while presenting tiny occurrences that make one ponder about the intricacies of life and relationships. Fans stay curious to witness the story progress and find out if Kang Seo Joon and Kim Kang Min will eventually end up together.

