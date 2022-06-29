To My Star 2 Ep 7 & 8 Review: Son Woo Hyun gives up on his love for Kim Kang Min?

Kang Seo Joon (Son Woo Hyun) learns of Han Ji Woo’s (Kim Kang Min) past relationship with Jung Sung Yoon (Baek Song Ha) and with complex emotions running through his mind, gives up on the thought of ever getting back together.

His departure brings further turmoil into Han Ji Woo’s life and he recalls similarities between his two relationships and blames himself for the breakups. His past continues to haunt him with instances where Kang Seo Joon did everything he could to make it work and have a healthy professional life. The nature of his acting job and his popularity were the prime reasons for Han Ji Woo feeling lonely even while dating someone. The drama catches melancholic moments with an ever-increasing beauty as it shows even the simplest of actions with a very vivid representation.

Han Ji Woo’s ‘Ti Aspetto’ experiences a steady inflow of customers after Kang Seo Joon’s promotional involvement. However, Kang Seo Joon’s unhealthy mental state is revealed to the public after a nasty encounter with a show’s director. A reverse effect of the same lands on Han Ji Woo as rumors start to float about his dead parents once again causing his restaurant to get deserted.

With multiple people jumping in to help the two keep their lives afloat, they cross paths but are stuck in an awkward love-pity stage of their relationship. We have an inkling as to who can be the person that leaked untrue information about Han Ji Woo to the media. Who do you think it is? Let us know below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: To My Star 2 Ep 5 & 6 Review: Son Woo Hyun’s incessant tendencies irk Kim Kang Min