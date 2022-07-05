To My Star 2 Ep 9 & 10: Kim Kang Min & Son Woo Hyun’s story ends happily in season finale

‘To My Star 2’ closed off its last episodes for the season as the finale brought the two leads together in a soft, warm-hearted makeup. It starts off as another rumored article about Kang Seo Joon’s (Son Woo Hyun) apparent bad behavior on the set, gets published, causing uproar in his agency’s life. The man in question, however, is nowhere to be found.

A worried Han Ji Woo (Kim Kang Min), imagining the worst case scenarios, rushes off to a mountain hike and on discovering his unharmed form crumbles to the ground. He tries to go back to Kang Seo Joon but faces resistance when the actor refuses to accept him. Han Ji Woo resorts to breaking down in front of Kang Seo Joon, imploring him to get back together.

Kang Seo Joon digs out every issue that they faced leading to their break up. Han Ji Woo blurts out his own concerns and together they overcome any inhibitions. With their differences now cleared, the two resume a worry-free relationship that is built on communication.

It is eventually revealed that the information leak about Han Ji Woo was by a child who meant no harm and apologised. Baek Ho Min (Newkidd’s Jinkwon) is not the actual culprit like the story intended to incline towards and he instead reveals his plans of becoming a K-pop idol. Jung Sung Yoon (Baek Song Ha) takes on a new life, away from her ex and wishes them well.

With happiness leading their life and their own love finding a new light, ‘To My Star 2’ comes to a loving close.

