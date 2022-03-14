To My Star’s Kim Kang Min to play a negative role in BTOB’s Sungjae starrer ‘Gold Spoon’?

Kim Kang Min is attracting curiosity by taking on the role of Park Jang Goon, a new character that is not in the original webtoon in the play. Park Jang Goon is the son of the Chief of Staff of the Army with a fortune of 200 billion won, and loves to bully Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae), the main character, a poor student.

He plans to challenge his acting transformation by showing the fullness of the bluff of a wealthy man who struggles to join the rich people’s club 'Amicus' as well as his reckless personality that finds fun by using his fists.

Kim Kang Min, who made a strong impression after making his debut with SBS 'Stove League' in 2019, has built up his filmography by appearing in various works such as tvN's ‘Hospital Playlist' and tvN's ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’. In KBS 2TV's 'School 2021', which ended earlier this year, he drew attention as Ji Ho Seong.

Recently announced the release of season 2 of the BL web drama 'To My Star', making global fans excited. Expectations are high for Kim Kang Min, who is painting his own acting colour through his work activities that cross his genre.

The drama 'Gold Spoon' is a life-adventure story of a child born in a poor family who accidentally got a gold spoon and changed their fate with a friend who was born in a wealthy family and became a rich person. Meanwhile, MBC's new drama 'Gold Spoon', starring Kim Kang Min, is scheduled to air in the second half of 2022.

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2022: Lee Jung Jae grabs historic win by taking home Best Actor in a Drama Series

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choices? Let us know in the comments below.