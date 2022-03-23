To My Star’s Son Woo Hyun confirmed to join Kim Kang Min, BTOB’s Sungjae and more in ‘Gold Spoon’

On March 22nd, the management company King Kong by Starship said, "Son Woo Hyun has been cast in the new MBC drama 'Gold Spoon'.” He will take on the role of Jang Moon Gi, the bodyguard and driver of Hwang Tae Yong (Lee Jong Won) in the drama. The cast also includes his ‘To My Star’ co-star Kim Kang Min.

Son Woo Hyun’s character, Jang Moon Gi is a person who does not easily show his emotions, and is the most reliable supporter of Tae Yong and Lee Seung Cheon (BTOB’s Sungjae), who took Tae Yong’s place and began living his dream.

Son Woo Hyun has dazzled his presence in various works regardless of genre with his warm visuals and solid acting skills. He showed a thrilling action performance in the role of 'Hae Seong' in the movie 'Justice High', and then took on the role of 'Na Pyeon Seung' in KBS2's 'Revolutionary Sisters', exuding irresistible charm.

In particular, he appeared in the BL web drama 'To My Star' as the top star 'Kang Seo Jun' and showed his versatility by participating in OST lyrics, composing, and singing as well as acting delicately. He is also currently promoting the second season of ‘To My Star’ with his recurring co-star Kim Kang Min. Many fans fell for his acting since the BL and have been keeping a keen eye on his other works such as this one.

ALSO READ: Lee Joon Gi, Kim Jae Kyung and more gear up for revenge in ‘Again My Life’ group and character posters

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.