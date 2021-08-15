Mystic Pop Up Bar: Hwang Jung eum’s deep rooted traditional style in the drama pays an homage to Korea

We’re looking back at the most stylish Korean dramas and of course, we couldn't forget Mystic Pop-Up Bar, the 1 season series had 12 episodes and was highly underrated! The spectacular casting, teh mystical storyline and the outstanding direction plus the engaging plot made the show unmissable, but what caught our eye was the enchanting fashion that told a deeper story through fashion in the show. Released in the peak of lockdown in 2020, the show also made the perfect fashion fix we all so desperately missed at that time!

If you haven’t seen the show yet, Mystic Pop-up Bar tells the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (outdoor drinking establishment) run by an ill-tempered woman named Weol-ju (Hwang Jung-eum), an innocent part-time employee named Han Kang-bae (Yook Sung-jae), and a former afterlife detective known as Chief Gwi (Choi Won-young) who visit customers in their dreams to help resolve their problems. Kang-bae has a unique ability that is useful to Weol-ju - with a touch, he can make people pour out all their troubles. This is very useful to Weol-ju who needs to settle the grudges of 100,000 souls.

In the show, Hwang Jung-eum plays a 500-year old dead lady who helps regular people heal their inner wounds by visiting them in their dreams. The actress manages to slay each and every traditional Korean garb and modern-day chic separates with equal conviction, along with flawless makeup. Hwang Jung-eum brings old school beauty and charm to life in a truly ‘mystical’ way! Her fashion howere pays homage to the traditional Korean heritage and history.

