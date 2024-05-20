N.Flying Quiz: How well do you know the Lovely Runner OST singers?

N.Flying made their debut on May 20 2015 with their album Awesome. The group is known for their catchy tunes and charming melodies which stay with the listeners for a long time. They have spunk and fun in their music which is refreshing and keeps the fans coming back for more. The group also gave the soundtrack Star for the latest hit romance comedy Lovely Runner.

More about N.Flying

N.Flying is known for hit songs like Hot Potato and Rooftop. The South Korean band initially started off with four members Kwon Kwang Jin, Lee Seung Hyub, Cha Hun and Kim Jae Hyun. In 2017, Yoo Hwe Seung joined the group as a vocalist. In 2018, Kwang Jin, the bassist, left the group and Seo Dong Sung replaced the position in 2020. Cha Hun, Kim Jae Hyun and Seo Dong Sung are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Their latest release was the single album Once in a BLUE MOON which dropped in May 2023.