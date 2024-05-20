N.Flying Quiz: How well do you know the Lovely Runner OST singers?

N.Flying is a popular K-pop band who made their debut in 2015Seo Yoo. As the band celebrates its 9th debut anniversary, test your knowledge on the group.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 20, 2024  |  08:04 PM IST |  8.9K
N.Flying: FNC Entertainment
N.Flying: FNC Entertainment
N.Flying made their debut on May 20 2015 with their album Awesome. The group is known for their catchy tunes and charming melodies which stay with the listeners for a long time. They have spunk and fun in their music which is refreshing and keeps the fans coming back for more. The group also gave the soundtrack Star for the latest hit romance comedy Lovely Runner. 

More about N.Flying

N.Flying is known for hit songs like Hot Potato and Rooftop. The South Korean band initially started off with four members Kwon Kwang Jin, Lee Seung Hyub, Cha Hun and Kim Jae Hyun. In 2017, Yoo Hwe Seung joined the group as a vocalist. In 2018, Kwang Jin, the bassist, left the group and Seo Dong Sung replaced the position in 2020. Cha Hun, Kim Jae Hyun and Seo Dong Sung are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Their latest release was the single album Once in a BLUE MOON which dropped in May 2023. 

About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

