Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun go on a mission to find the truth in main poster for ENA’s Longing For You

The new Wednesday-Thursday drama Longing For You from ENA will premiere on July 26. It follows a detective who is pursuing the real perpetrator of a murder while confronting the family's hidden desires and secrets. It shows the search for the truth. Oh Jin Sung (Na In Woo), Ko Young Joo (Kim Ji Eun), Cha Young Eun (Kwon Yul), Yoo Jung Sook (Bae Jong Ok), Park Ki Young (Lee Kyu Han), and Bae Min Gyu (Jung Sang Hoon) arouse suspicion as if concealing a hidden story in the main poster that depicts the intertwined story of six individuals who fight over the 'real' truth.

Main poster of Longing For You starring Na In Woo, Kim Ji Eun and others:

Na In Woo, who plays investigator Oh Jin Sung in the poster, chases down the surprising truth that his family has concealed following a homicide case and radiates his strength as the lead character in the show. Kwon Yul, who appears to be confused about something, and Kim Ji Eun, who is wearing a uniform that is burning with a sense of justice, are included next to him. This raises expectations for the story of these three individuals. When three people with totally different personalities are put in a situation where they have no choice but to work together to solve the murder case, they eventually become one as they pursue the truth together.

Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han and Jung Sang Hoon in the main poster:

Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han and Jung Sang Hoon, who animate interest with uncommon expressions, get the attention. In particular, Bae Jong Ok's noble and benevolent face reveals a cool presence with sharp eyes. On the other hand, Lee Kyu Han and Jung Sang Hoon's real expressions and inability to contain their boiling rage leave viewers with goosebumps and raise questions about their personal lives and the truth that lies within them. The main poster shows how the main cast will be twisted into a case that will change their lives forever. The first episode will be out on July 27 at 9 PM KST.

