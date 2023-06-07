Na In Woo, Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yul, Lee Kyu Han and others are set to star in ENA’s Longing For You; Details here

The lineup of six main characters, including Na In Woo, Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yul, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han, and Jung Sang Hoon, was announced on June 7 in ENA's new Wednesday-Thursday drama Longing For You. In the truth-telling drama Longing For You, a detective pursuing the real murderer confronts the family's hidden desires and secrets.

Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun’s characters:

Oh Jin Sung, a detective at the Woojin Police Station, is played by Na In Woo. At the Woojin Police Station, Oh Jin Sung is a delightful individual who does things he is not required to do. At the point when he is moved to the special investigation team for a serial homicide case, he, Go Young Joo (played by Kim Ji Eun) and Cha Young Woon (played by Kwon Yul) conduct the investigation together. In the dramas Jinxed At First, Cleaning Up, and River Where the Moon Rises, Na In Woo has shown off a variety of charms, from a reliable person to geeky. As a result, Na In Woo's intense acting transformation as his first detective character is the focus of attention. Go Young Joo is played by Kim Ji Eun, a prosecutor who will stop at nothing to catch her criminals. Go Young Hoo is a person with strong principles who is friends with Oh Jin Sung and believes that injustice must be punished, even in unjust ways. In a variety of productions, including the dramas One Dollar Lawyer, Again My Life, and The Veil, Kim Ji Eun has demonstrated solid acting abilities. Go Young Joo, a "bulldozer" prosecutor, is expected to be another iconic character of Kim Ji Eun.

Kwon Yul’s character:

Kwon Yul, Go Young Joo's colleague at the Central District Prosecutor's Office, takes on the role of Cha Young Woon, the only son of Jinjin Group and a successful elite prosecutor. Although Cha Young Woon is delighted by his sincere and self-assured junior Ko Young Joo, he plans to create tension in the drama by rivaling Oh Jin Sung and Go Young Joo, who joined the murder case.

