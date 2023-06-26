Na In Woo, Kim Ji Eun, Lee Kyu Han and others look forlorn in ENA’s Longing For You character posters

The first episode of ENA's new Wednesday-Thursday drama Longing For You, which premieres on July 26, is about a detective who is pursuing the real perpetrator of a murder and trying to learn about the family's buried desires and secrets. It is a drama about finding the truth which makes the viewers' face the many issues of the murder case.

Longing For You character posters:

The weighty emanation that fills the screen of the six actors in the distributed person banner amplifies the connection between the characters and begins the feeling of submersion. Na In Woo portrays Oh Jin Sung, the fighter detective, with a serious expression and Kim Ji Eun portrays Ko Young Joo, the bulldozer prosecutor who is filled with recklessness. Bae Jong Ok catches the eye with his solemn eyes and graceful face, and Kwon Yul, who plays Cha Young Woon, denies everything he believed in. With an eerie atmosphere, Lee Kyu Han freezes the viewers. Lee Kyu Han, who plays Park Ki Young, a reporter at the prosecutor's office, is looking intently at someone. The interest in the character he will play grows as he becomes enraged and vengeful. Following Battle of Happiness, ENA's new Wednesday-Thursday drama Longing For You will premiere on July 26 at 9:00 PM KST.

The previous teaser:

Dark clouds hang over the sea in the teaser poster, making it appear as though heavy rain is about to fall, causing tension on the eve of the storm. There is a yellow police line around the oceanside to tell individuals that a significant occurrence has happened. Particularly, Na In Woo, who is inside the police line and is looking around the scene of the incident, is displaying his gaze with sharply shining eyes, as though he is combining disparate bits of information in his head. At the Woojin Police Station, Na In Woo is a delightful and diligent officer who takes on even the most insignificant duties. He assumes the role of a combative detective whose deeds speak louder than words. He begins his desperate search for the truth when he discovers an unexpected family secret that has been kept from him since his death.

