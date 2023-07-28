Na In Woo, Kim Ji Eun's Longing For You: Cast, plot, release details, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated K-drama Longing for You starring Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun, delves into the captivating story of a detective unravelling a murder suspect's family secrets and desires. It is directed by directed by Han Cheol Soo and Kim Yong Min. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming revenge drama.

Longing For You the plot unfolded

Longing for You follows the story of Detective Oh Jin Seong, an exceptional investigator from the tranquil town of Woojin, renowned for its low crime rate. However, everything changes when a murder occurs, and Jin Seong's brother, Jin Woo, becomes a prime suspect in the case. Determined to clear his brother's name, Jin Seong successfully exonerates him, but tragedy strikes when Jin Woo is subsequently murdered. In his quest to find his brother's killer, Jin Seong uncovers shocking truths about his own family.

Na In Woo delivers a captivating performance as Oh Jin Seong, the determined detective at the Woojin Police Station. His chemistry with Kim Ji Eun, who portrays Go Young Joo, adds depth to the characters. Go Young Joo is depicted as a relentless prosecutor, fiercely dedicated to apprehending criminals and seeking justice. The two characters, once childhood friends, now grow up together in Woojin, cherishing each other's company. Though Jin Seong has harbored feelings for Young Joo since childhood, he keeps them to himself, valuing their friendship above all else.

The stellar cast

The drama boasts an impressive star-studded cast that includes:

Na In-woo as Oh Jin-Seong

Kim Ji-eun as Go Young-joo

Kwon Yul as Cha Young-woon

Bae Jong-ok as Yoo Jeong-suk

Lee Kyu-Han as Park Ki-young

Jung Sang-hoon as Bae Min-Gyu

Jang Hye-jin as Hong Young-hee

Longing For You release date

Longing for You released on July 26 on TVING and tvN. Furthermore, Episode 2 is also aired on Thursday, 27th July, at approximately 9:00 PM (KST) on TVING and tvN. Subsequent episodes will be released every Wednesday and Thursday at around 4:00 PM (GMT). Please note that there might be a slight delay for fully subtitled episodes. The runtime for the episodes is expected to be 1 hour and 10 minutes, consistent with the rest of the series.

How many episodes are there in Longing For You?

Fans of the show can look forward to 14 episodes in the first season of Longing for You, with two episodes premiering each week. Viewers are excited about this revenge drama, given the amazing talent involved in the project, especially Na In Woo and Kwon Yul, who are taking on prominent lead roles.

Where to Watch?

Longing for You will be available to watch on ENA, Genie TV, and TVING for Korean audiences. International viewers can catch the show on Viki in select regions.

