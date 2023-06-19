Na In Woo looks forlorn in first teaser poster for ENA’s Longing For You; Premiere on July 26

ENA's Longing For You, which will air on July 26, is a drama about finding the truth in which a detective who is looking for the real person behind a murder confronts the family's hidden desires and secrets. Dark clouds hang over the sea in the teaser poster, making it appear as though heavy rain is about to fall, causing tension on the eve of the storm. In order to alert the public that a significant incident has taken place, there is a yellow police line all around the beach.

Longing For You:

Na In Woo, in particular, is standing inside the police line and looking around the scene of the incident. His eyes are shining brightly, as if he is bringing pieces of the truth that have been scattered throughout his mind together, obstructing his view. At the Woojin Police Station, Na In Woo is a delightful official who takes on even the most unnecessary responsibilities. He assumes the role of fighter detective Oh Jin Sung, whose actions speak louder than words. He begins his desperate search for the truth when he discovers an unexpected family secret that has been kept from him since his death. Therefore, the phrase "What happened here that day" appears to demonstrate Oh Jin Sung's strong determination to persistently uncover the incident's truth. The teaser poster piques interest in the family's secret and the extent to which Oh Jin Sung's case will be connected.

The drama:

Go Young Joo is played by Kim Ji Eun, a bulldozer prosecutor who will stop at nothing to catch her criminals. Go Young Joo is friends with Oh Jin Sung and is a principled person who believes that injustice must be punished even when it occurs. In a variety of productions, including the dramas One Dollar Lawyer, Again My Life, and The Veil, Kim Ji Eun has demonstrated solid acting abilities. It is anticipated that Go Young Joo, a bulldozer prosecutor, will be disassembled into a second life character by Kim Ji Eun.

In the meantime, ENA's Longing For You will premiere on July 26 at 9:00 PM KST.

