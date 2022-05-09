Na In Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun exude charm in latest poster for KBS’ ‘The Jinx’s Lover’

'The Jinx's Lover' raised expectations by releasing an item poster that symbolically conveys the message of the drama. In the released poster, teddy bears, crowns, candy, ribbons, and various aquatic products such as squid and shrimp are arranged, giving a contrasting feeling.

The coexistence of disparate items raises the curiosity of prospective viewers as if hinting at a special meeting between the 'Goddess of Luck' who seems to have jumped out of a fairy tale and the 'Unlucky Man' with a unique jinx. In addition, Seohyun and Na In Woo, who display dazzling visuals, also catch the eye. The lovely two-shot of the two maximizes the romantic yet bubbly atmosphere. More attention is focused on the meeting of the two who will bring the best excitement to the small screen this summer.

‘The Jinx’s Lover’ revolves around a man who has come to terms with his unlucky fate and a goddess who has jumped into the real world to break her curse. Gong Soo Kwang (Na In Woo), a brewmaster who runs a craft beer store. He is full of passion in his heart, but he always manages to keep calm and collected. Also equipped with a serious demeanor, he is a charming man who is popular among women wherever he goes. Lee Seul Bi (Seohyun) is the goddess of fortune who meets Gong Soo Kwang and fights her own fate.

The first episode will be out on June 15.

