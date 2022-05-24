Na In Woo & Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun are hopelessly in love in latest posters for ‘Jinxed At First’

With the meeting of the two main characters, Seohyun (Seulbi) and Na Inwoo (Gong Soo Gwang), who will create a beautiful romance, the first broadcast of 'Jinxed At First', which foreshadows a unique, pleasant and romantic atmosphere, was released on May 23rd. An additional park poster has also been released.

In the published poster, the two main characters are walking hand in hand against the background of an amusement park Ferris wheel that maximizes a fairy tale atmosphere, raising the excitement. In addition, the image of Seohyun and Na In Woo hugging each other affectionately exudes an air of affectionate lovers and catches the eye.

Expectations are growing in the colorful episodes that cannot be predicted, as to what kind of chemistry the protagonist with superpowers called 'Goddess of Fortune' and a man who has fallen into a swamp of bad luck will meet fatefully.

The drama follows the life of Gong Soo Gwang (Na In Woo) who sells fish at a traditional market. He is known as an unlucky man and, because of this, people try to avoid him. His life wasn't always like that. At one time, he had a bright future. After Gong Soo Gwang met Lee Seulbi, his life totally changed. Whenever he dreams of Lee Seulbi, something bad happens to him. For the first time in 7 years, Gong Soo Gwang meets Lee Seulbi again.

Meanwhile, Lee Seulbi has a special ability. Whenever she touches someone, she can see that person's near future. She got that special ability from her mother, who also has the same ability. Lee Seulbi and her mother have lived in captivity for a long time due to a CEO, who uses their special ability. Lee Seulbi is able to escape with her mother’s help. She then meets Gong Soo Gwang for the first time in 7 years.

'Jinxed At First' is preparing to visit the small screen on June 15th at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

