Na In Woo & Girls' Generation's Seohyun starrer 'The Jinx's Lover' to air in June

Na In Woo and Girls' Generation's Seohyun starrer 'The Jinx's Lover' is scheduled to be aired as a KBS Wednesday-Thursday drama sometime in June, as per a fresh update on January 18. 'The Jinx’s Lover' is a fantasy romance drama that follows what happens when a poor, unlucky man meets the goddess of fortune that was hidden away by a chaebol family.

The drama will be directed by Yoon Sang Ho of 'River Where the Moon Rises' fame and penned by Jang Yoon Mi of the films 'Cheer Up, Mr Lee,' 'Luck-Key,' 'Madonna,' and 'Scarlet Innocence.' Na In Woo is confirmed to be playing the male lead Gong Soo Kwang (Gong Myung Sung), a man who sells fish at Seodong Market and has a special jinx. Once a man well on his way to success, he lost everything after meeting Lee Seul Bi seven years ago and began a completely different life.

Seohyun was offered the role of Lee Seul Bi, the goddess of fortune who meets Gong Soo Kwang and fights her fate. This will mark Seohyun's first drama on KBS. On the other hand, the 2022 KBS Wednesday-Thursday drama is scheduled to be aired with 'The Speed ​​To You' in April, 'The Jinx's Lover' in June, 'My Lover by chance' in August, and 'True Sword Battle' in October.

