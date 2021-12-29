Na In Woo & Kim Sejeong amid discussions to star in upcoming drama 'Today's Webtoon'

On December 29, Xportsnews reported that Na In Woo and Kim Sejeong have been cast as the male leads for the upcoming drama 'Today’s Webtoon'. In response to the report, a source from his agency Cube Entertainment clarified that he has received an offer to star in ‘Today’s Webtoon,’ and he is in the process of reviewing the offer.

'Today’s Webtoon' is a Korean remake of the popular 2016 Japanese drama 'Sleepeeer Hit!' The drama will tell the story of a former judo athlete who joins the webtoon editorial department as a new employee and struggles to mature into a true webtoon editor. 'Today’s Webtoon' will also depict the competitive nature of the field in South Korea. Currently, Kim Sejeong is in talks to play the leading role of rookie contract employee On Ma Eum. She was offered the female lead role back in April of this year, and she is currently reviewing her offer.

If Na In Woo accepts the offer, he will be stepping in the shoes of the Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro, who played the lead in the original drama. He is a sales team employee who looks back on himself while watching On Ma Eum sincerely take on the challenge of doing her best. The two eventually become friends who support each other while focusing on their respective fields. 'Today’s Webtoon' is slated to air via SBS in 2022.

