Naeun relies on THESE 3 dress trends to always look incredibly chic

Naeun aka Son Na-Eun is a singer, actress and a phenomenal fashion star in her own right. While the idol is best known for her muted and sophisticated glamour, she never strays away from her signature style. Her cool-girl style with a hint of athleisure is feminine and on-trend perfectly! Sporty, chic and completely fuss-free, Naeun’s style is attainable in the very best way. Today, we’re looking back at a few trends inspired by the talented idol actor. Scroll down for the full list!

Cutout dresses have been front-runners among the fashion crowd for the last few seasons. This year, consider those silhouettes that have the cutout front and centre for a modern vibe. These can also be used as multifunctional dresses, knowing that there is a rise in "multiway" dresses. You know, those silhouettes can be worn in different fashions for max versatility!

Columns of colour—a key trend for 2022. After the crappy last two years thanks to the pandemic, you may incline towards neutral monotones but this year is all about colour. This happy trend is pure joy and much needed after the gloomy winter neutrals we’re used to. A dress style in a saturated hue is the moment!

Yep, shirred dresses are here to stay for 2022. The smocked detailing (usually at the bodice) is a key detail for the season. Absolutely flattering to all body types and perfectly adjustable in size, the smocked trend is the understated trend the fashion world has been sleeping on for quite some time!

