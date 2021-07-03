Nam Da Reum & Kim Sae Ron gear up for new drama, Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim at 1st script reading session

Kim Sae Ron and Nam Da Reum’s new fantasy mystery romance drama Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim unveiled photos and a video from the drama’s script reading! Read below for further details.

It seems like the season for fantasy-themed K-dramas is going on in full swing and we have an exciting addition to the lineup of fantasy-based K-dramas! Recently Nam Da Reum and Kim Sae Ron participated in the first script reading for their upcoming drama, Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim as they are all set to play the lead roles in the forthcoming, fantasy drama about two unique high schoolers who become involved in a series of mysterious incidents.

The two young and talented actors display great chemistry as they read their lines at the first script reading session with the cast and crew of the drama. Despite being young, the two actors display a great deal of maturity and confidence as they practice their lines in front of everyone without showing any signs of nervousness. Not just that, we meet the rest of the cast and get a glimpse of what kind of a character they will be portraying in the drama. Overall, the entire team gelled really well and are looking forward to the response of the audience to their drama.

You can watch the script reading video below:

Kim Sae Ron will be portraying Ga Doo Shim, a bold and feisty high-school girl who inherited her powers as a shaman from her grandmother and is fated to be a shaman. However, she escapes from her destiny and searches for the life she wants to live. Meanwhile, Nam Da Reum will be playing the role of Na Woo Soo. He is an intelligent student with excellent grades and hails from a wealthy background. He has a tsundere personality but is actually loving at heart. When Ga Doo Shim suddenly appears in his life, he gains the ability to see evil spirits.

Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim will consist of 12 episodes, each 20 minutes long. The drama is slated to be released sometime this year.

