Nam Goong Min looks ready to kill in the new action packed and intense teaser for MBC’s ‘The Veil’

MBC's new drama 'The Veil' has raised the expectations of prospective viewers by releasing the first captivating teaser video. A Korean-style spy investigation show with a story about a top NIS agent and his endeavor to uncover the internal traitor that brought him to his downfall, he confronts a much bigger enemy behind the organization.

'The Veil' is the winner of the 2018 MBC Drama Script Contest by writer Park Seok-ho, and is the story of a top-ranking NIS agent who went missing a year ago, returning to the organization to find an insider traitor who dropped him into the abyss. The production team of 'The Veil' said, "As 'The Veil' is a Korean-style spy blockbuster, there are various things to see, from the action to the entangled relationship of the characters. From leading actors such as Nam Goong Min, Park Ha-sun, and Kim Ji-eun, to the passionate performances of luxury actors, the immersion of the play is raised to the best. Everyone is doing their best to film, so I hope you will watch ‘The Veil’ once it’s on air.”

In the teaser video released on August 12th, Nam Goong Min disassembled as Han Ji-hyeok, the most elite field agent of the National Intelligence Service, and boasts a perfect suit fit. Then, gunshots resound, and his sharp eyes digging into the death of a mysterious colleague in a low voice overwhelms the atmosphere. Soon, attention is drawn to Nam Goong min's blood-stained and miserable mourning and the result of his background check that it appears that he is already dead. It raises curiosity about the character of what happened to Han Ji-hyuk, who has lost all his memories of the past year. Also, through the voices of several people who doubt his erased memory, it is foreshadowed that a sharp conflict will arise between them.

The explosive acting that only Nam Goong min can show, as well as the realistic action, brings the tension to a climax and makes you sweat. At times, attention is focused on the feast of spectacular actions such as fierce gunfights and car chasing and the exciting narrative. The exhilarating catharsis that the Korean-style spy action blockbuster 'The Veil', which boasts a huge scale, will make the broadcast more awaited.

