Nam Goong Min takes on the role of a scarred NIS agent in the new teaser for ‘The Veil’

MBC's 60th anniversary special project, the new Friday-Saturday drama 'The Veil' (directed by Kim Seong-yong, written by Park Seok-ho) heralds the birth of an all-time Korean-style spy action blockbuster. The production team released a highlight video ahead of the first broadcast on the 17th. 'The Veil' is the winner of the 2018 MBC Drama Script Contest by writer Park Seok-ho, and is the story of a top-ranking NIS agent who went missing a year ago, returning to the organization to find an insider traitor who dropped him into the abyss.

In the released highlight video, Han Ji-hyeok (Nam Goong Min), who was the best field agent of the National Intelligence Service, but disappeared during the operation, lost his memory and returned after a year. The atmosphere inside the National Intelligence Service, where confusion has been aggravated by his re-appearance, and the story of characters who engage in high-level psychological warfare due to the complicated relationship between the disappearance of Han Ji-hyeok and interests, stimulates curiosity. Han Ji-hyeok recites, “There is a rat in our organization,” and tries to uncover the power behind the terrible incident that killed his colleagues. Su-Yeon Seo (Ha-Seon Park), Jin-Suk Do (Young-Nam Jang), Pil-Ho Kang (Jong-Tae Kim), and Dong-Gyun Ha (Do-Hyun Kim), who are suspicious of the National Intelligence Service, try to find clues in their words and actions, one by one. Han Ji-hyeok's sharp eyes and expression, as if in confusion in front of the traitor's identity wrapped in a veil, suggests that the journey to find the truth is not smooth.

In addition, the conflicting relationship between the characters who create tension as well as the chase scene boasting an overwhelming scale and the splendid action scene attracts more attention. In particular, attention is focused on Han Ji-hyeok's struggle to face the enemy not only inside the NIS, but also outside, even to the existence of Baek Mo-sa (Yoo Oh-seong), who overwhelms his gaze even though he can't tell the insides at all. 'The Veil' airs every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm, starting with the long-awaited episode 1 on the 17th. The uncensored version will be released exclusively through the domestic online video service platform wave.

ALSO READ: Nam Goong Min looks ready to kill in the new action packed and intense teaser for MBC’s ‘The Veil’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.