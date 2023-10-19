Nam Ji Hyun and Choi Hyun Wook’s fantasy drama Hi Cookie confirms global OTT release with new poster

Hi Cookie is all set to deliver an enchanting fantasy storyline, now confirmed to release on Netflix. U+Mobile TV’s original drama starring the talented Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, and Kim Mu Yeol, it has raised anticipation with the fans of mystery. With a weekly release schedule of four episodes every Thursday, Hi Cookie promises to be a must-watch for those in search of an extraordinary fantasy adventure.

Hi Cookie new poster

The newly released Hi Cookie poster features Nam Ji Hyun who can be seen sitting on a stool in a prisoner’s uniform, and other cast members surrounding her. In the same, we can see Choi Hyun Wook sitting on the floor in his uniform and Jung Da Bin standing behind Nam Ji Hyun, while Kim Mu Yeol is standing right beside Nam Ji Hyun.

The backdrop is set in a school, and smilies which might be used as a reference for cookies can also be spotted on the floor. It gives a mysterious vibe raising the anticipation of the drama to all all-time high.

About Hi Cookie

Hi Cookie unfurls a narrative within the confines of an esteemed high school, gripped by the enigma of a homemade cookie that manifests one's deepest desires with a solitary bite. This teen fantasy thriller drama revolves around individuals caught in the web of a perilous, wish-granting cookie that thrusts them into quicksand-like predicaments. The storyline delves into a collective of people wrestling with their yearnings as they navigate the morass engendered by these mystical confections.

Hi Cookie characters explained

Following a tragic accident that orphaned her, Choi Soo Young, at 18, shoulders the responsibility of caring for her younger sister. Forgoing high school, she juggles multiple part-time jobs in a factory to sustain their livelihood. When her sister faces a crisis involving a homemade cookie, Soo Young risks it all to protect her.

Seo Ho Su, a 3rd-year student at South Korea's elite Junghan High School, grapples with a mother battling cancer and an absent father. Despite his personal struggles, he is determined to excel academically, though he's often a target for his affluent peers who view him as easy target.

Yoo Seong Pil, a clandestine college admissions consultant, employs any means necessary, even illegal ones, to secure university placements for his students. Uninvited, he infiltrates Junghan High School to advise the entire 3rd-grade class, gradually revealing his hidden agenda within the school's walls.

The series commences with the simultaneous release of four mid-length episodes at the stroke of midnight on October 23, exclusively on U+Mobile TV, followed by weekly sequential releases from Monday to Thursday. Subsequently, four episodes will be accessible on Netflix each Thursday.

