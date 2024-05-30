Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Na Ra and more starrer law drama Good Partner raises anticipation with script reading PICS; broadcast on July 12

Good Partner is an upcoming law drama that will feature Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Na Ra, Kim Joon Han, and Block B's P.O. in the lead roles. Expectations run high as the talented actors come together for the project. Good Partner sets out to tell the story of a group of divorce lawyers who themselves deal with ups and downs in the romance world.

On May 30, SBS released the pictures from the script reading session of their much-anticipated drama Good Partner. Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Na Ra, Kim Joon Han, and Block B's P.O. will be appearing in the law drama, which is dipped in comedy and romance. The network also confirmed that the series is all set for its release on July 12. Episodes will air every Friday and Saturday. Here is a look at the script-reading pictures.

More about Good Partner

Jang Na Ra will be playing the role of Cha Eun Kyung, who is a divorce lawyer veteran. Though a seasoned lawyer herself, she herself deals with the pain of ongoing divorce. Her life changes when she starts working with the rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri, played by Nam Ji Hyun, who challenges her ways and decisions. The two clash in ways and develop together.

Kim Jun Han will be taking on the role of Jung Woo Jin, who leads this divorce lawyers' team. He is a kind and logical person who maintains the balance of the team. P.O. will play Jeon Eun Ho, who is a bright and dedicated person and also Han Yu Ri's mentor.

