Nam Ji Hyun to be seen alongside Choi Hyun Wook for the upcoming drama 'Hi Cookie'

According to the latest reports, Nam Ji Hyun will be seen as the leading actor alongside Choi Hyun Wook in the upcoming K-drama called ‘Hi Cookie.’ She will be seen playing the role of Choi Soo Young who starts working at a factory at the mere age of 18 in order to look after her younger brother. The show is soon to be scheduled on air on an OTT platform.

Nam Ji Hyun will play the character of a young factory worker

The upcoming K-drama called 'Hi Cookie' will be mainly based on the premise of an elite high school. Nam Ji Hyun will play the character of Choi Soo Young, who is a young factory worker and suddenly becomes the head of the household. The show will further showcase how she risks everything, even her life to protect her brother.

K-drama fans have high expectations from the Little Women actress

Nam Ji Hyun has been previously seen and was loved as the lead in tvN's show 'Little Women’. The actress played the well-adored character of Oh In Kyung, a news reporter, and the righteous middle sister. Evidently, fans already have high expectations for her character in the upcoming drama 'Hi Cookie'. The show is currently in the middle of production and fans will get to see Choi Hyun Wook as the male protagonist of the show, Seo Ho Soo. The show will soon be released through the OTT platform.

