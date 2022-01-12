Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri are all about youth in the bright ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ character posters

tvN's new Saturday drama 'Twenty-five Twenty-One' featuring Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk in the new character posters depicts the youthful energy of their characters Nam Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin respectively. The series tells the story of Nam Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin as they grow up. The first episode is out on February 12.

The 'two-person, two-colour character poster', which shows off the charms of Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) to the fullest. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk, jumping up from the bed in their room and posing as if flying, harmonise with the soft pastel background, stimulating emotions that were hidden deep in the heart.

Na Hee Do is a member of her high school fencing team. Due to the South Korean financial crisis, the high school fencing team gets disbanded. Getting through all the difficulties, she becomes a member of the sabre fencing national team.

The South Korean financial crisis also causes Baek Yi Jin’s father's business to go bankrupt. This leads to a life change for Baek Yi Jin, from living the life of a wealthy person to a poor person. While studying, he works part-time jobs like delivering newspapers. Later, he became a sports reporter for a broadcasting network.

Production company Hwa & Dam Pictures said, “In the character posters of Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk, we wanted to capture the youth full of dynamic energy who leap higher even if they fail and get frustrated.”

