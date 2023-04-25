Nam Joo Hyuk belatedly reported to have met school bullying accuser multiple times to try to negotiate

As per a report by Sports Kyung Hyang, Nam Joo Hyuk had allegedly met his former schoolmate multiple times with the intention of negotiating. However, it appears that the two had conflicting recollections of their past experiences and were unable to reach a consensus on what had transpired between them during their school days. The report further added that despite making attempts to reconcile through discussions, Nam Joo Hyuk and his former classmate were unable to come to an agreement due to their vastly different recollections of past events.

Last June, the alleged victim accused Nam Joo Hyuk of bullying during their school days. A recent report by Sports Kyung Hyang detailed the alleged abuse endured by the victim.

Bullying allegations against Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk's former classmate alleged that the actor would force them to turn on the hot spot on their phone and then take it to use it. The individual also claimed that during their high school years, Nam Joo Hyuk had possession of their phone more than they did. Additionally, they stated that they were forced to be Nam Joo Hyuk's "Bread Shuttle" and do chores for him, as well as participate in physical sparring with their friends.

Following the initial accusations, Nam Joo Hyuk's agency quickly denied the allegations, and a number of his former classmates came forward to defend the actor. Notably, Dispatch conducted an investigation and interviewed 20 of Nam Joo Hyuk's classmates and teachers, all of whom spoke in support of the actor.

Nam Joo Hyuk’s military enlistment

Nam Joo Hyuk is set to enlist in the military on March 20, 2023, as a member of the Capital Defense Command Military Police Group, specifically as a military police officer riot squad. This news was confirmed on January 31, 2023. However, there were prior reports that he would be enlisting in December 2022, which were later clarified by his agency stating that he had not received an official summons at the time.

On March 31, 2023, it was announced that Nam had been appointed as chief of the trainees at Nonsan Training Center, along with Y from Golden Child.

