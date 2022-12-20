Nam Joo Hyuk completes filming Vigilante: Waiting for military enlistment draft notice

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk will be one of the many actors and K-pop idols who are expected to enlist for their mandatory military service soon. After having massive success following the release of his youth K-drama ‘Twenty Five, Twenty One’ alongside actress Kim Tae Ri, he has been out of the limelight, only publicly appearing for a few official schedules.

According to Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency, Management SOOP, the actor has completed filming for his upcoming webtoon-inspired K-drama ‘Vigilante’ where he takes up the lead role. There is no following schedule according to the company and they also continued that he is currently waiting for his draft notice. Earlier, it was reported that Nam Joo Hyuk will be enlisting in December this year. Once the draft notice is issued, the person can enlist within 2-3 weeks. Depending on the service he opts for or is assigned, Nam Joo Hyuk will serve anywhere between 18 to 20 months for his mandatory service.

Nam Joo Hyuk in Vigilante

‘Vigilante’ is the story of a man named Ji Yong. He is a student at the police university however he acts as a vigilante in his area on weekends. Ji Yong makes it his mission to catch the criminals lurking around him and kills them. A reporter named Choi Mi Ryeo (Kim So Jin) learns of his actions and follows him tirelessly for the latest scoop while an investigator, Jo Heon (Yoo Ji Tae), wishes to catch hold of him for disrupting the law and order as well as becoming a national sensation with interest from the media and politicians growing.

‘Vigilante’ is expected to release in the first half of 2023, after Nam Joo Hyuk enlists in the military, making his last project for a while.