Nam Joo Hyuk in Vigilante to Byeon Woo Seok in Strong Girl Nam Soon; 10 most handsome K-drama roles in 2023

The year 2023 came up with captivating K-drama roles that enthralled audiences with compelling performances. Nam Joo Hyuk's portrayal of Kim Ji Yong in Vigilante showcased his depth and versatility, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Similarly, Byeon Woo Seok mesmerized as Ryu Shi Oh in Strong Girl Nam Soon, bringing charm and depth to his character. Alongside these standout performances, several other actors delivered memorable roles, contributing to the rich tapestry of captivating storytelling in the K-drama sphere. These talented individuals not only entertained audiences but also left a remarkable imprint with their nuanced portrayals, adding to the allure and success of the K-drama landscape in 2023.

1. Jin Seo Won in A Good Day to Be a Dog

In the captivating series A Good Day to Be a Dog, Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Jin Seo Won, a teacher plagued by a fear of dogs, resonates deeply. His magnetic presence brings depth to Seo Won's transformation upon falling for a girl cursed to transform into a dog after a kiss. Their unconventional love story serves as Seo Won's catalyst, guiding him through a journey of self-discovery and bravery. Cha Eunwoo's performance injects emotion, amplifying the intricate layers of the fantasy-romance narrative, showcasing how love can unearth courage in unexpected ways, leaving a lasting impact on the series and its audience.

2. Jeon Gu Won in My Demon

In My Demon, Song Kang embodies the irresistibly handsome character Jeon Gu Won, captivating audiences with his charm. As Gu Won, Song Kang seamlessly portrays a character brimming with charisma and mysterious allure. His striking looks complement the enigmatic nature of Jeon Gu Won, creating an intriguing and memorable presence on screen. Song Kang's nuanced performance adds depth to Gu Won's character, making him a central figure in the series. With charisma and an alluring demeanor, Song Kang's portrayal of Jeon Gu Won enhances the overall appeal of My Demon, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the unfolding narrative of this enthralling drama.

Advertisement

3. Jang Byeong Tae in Once Upon a Boyhood

Im Siwan brings the charming character Jang Byeong Tae to life in Once Upon a Boyhood. With captivating charisma, Siwan effortlessly embodies Byung Tae's essence, showcasing his handsome allure amidst the 1989 backdrop. As the narrative's centerpiece, Siwan navigates Byung Tae's transformation from an outsider to a revered figure at Buyeo Agricultural High School with skillful grace. Byung Tae's pursuit of a fulfilling school life intertwines seamlessly with Siwan's portrayal, capturing the character's earnestness and charm. Im Siwan's portrayal of Jang Byeong Tae adds depth and magnetic appeal, enriching the storytelling and infusing the series with both charisma and relatability.

4. Kim Ji Yong in Vigilante

In Vigilante, Nam Joo Hyuk portrays a police university student driven by justice. His character's duality is vividly depicted in the poster, showcasing both a composed officer and a fierce vigilante. Nam Joo Hyuk's magnetic presence shines in the split-image portrayal, highlighting his handsome yet intense aura. As the protagonist embraces a path of retribution, Hyuk exudes a brooding charm, balancing the character's neat uniformed appearance with a compelling portrayal of a determined and revenge-driven persona. His captivating performance promises a gripping narrative, marking Nam Joo Hyuk's captivating and multi-faceted role in the thrilling series Vigilante.

5. Choi Chi Yeol in Crash Course in Romance

In Crash Course in Romance, Jung Kyung Ho embodies Choi Chi Yeol, a charismatic math instructor at The Pride Academy. Kyung Ho's portrayal captures Chi Yeol's complexity, portraying his handsome yet troubled persona. As a celebrity educator with an eating disorder, Chi Yeol's frequent visits to Haeng Seon's shop reveal layers of vulnerability. Jung Kyung Ho's magnetic presence infuses Chi Yeol's character with depth, balancing his charming instructor facade with the struggles of his personal journey. His portrayal promises an intriguing exploration of a multifaceted character in the romantic series, adding depth and allure to Crash Course in Romance.

6. Woo Yeon Woo in Heavenly Idol

In Heavenly Idol, Kim Min Kyu embodies the complex dual role of Rembrary and Woo Yeon Woo. As Rembrary, a Pontifex from Other World with divine powers and a mission to combat darkness, Min Kyu portrays a character known for his charisma and unwavering morality. Meanwhile, as Woo Yeon Woo, a K-pop idol aspiring to become an actor, Min Kyu captures the struggle of balancing fame and personal aspirations. Transported between worlds, Min Kyu navigates the challenges of existing in both identities, facing a battle against evil while grappling with the pressures of K-pop stardom and the pursuit of his true dreams.

Advertisement

7. Jo Yong Pil in Welcome to Samdalri

Ji Chang Wook embodies the dedicated weather forecaster, Jo Yong Pil, in a poignant narrative centered on safeguarding Jeju Island. With a deep-rooted passion ignited by his mother's tragedy, Chang Wook portrays Pil's unwavering commitment to accuracy and community safety. His striking presence captures Pil's resolute demeanor and principled stance, earning him a reputation for fearlessly challenging misinformation. Chang Wook's portrayal showcases not just the character's handsome exterior, but also his unwavering dedication and integrity, making Jo Yong Pil a compelling figure driven by a mission to protect his hometown and its inhabitants with unyielding determination

8. Han Jun Oh in Moon in the Day

Kim Young Dae embodies the conflicted personas of Han Jun Oh and Do Ha in Moon in the Day. As Jun Oh, a celebrated yet insecure top star, Young Dae adeptly portrays the complexities of fame intertwined with vulnerability. Simultaneously, as Do Ha, an aristocrat seeking vengeance in the mortal realm, Young Dae delves into a character haunted by tragedy. His portrayal encapsulates not only Jun Oh's charm and inner turmoil but also Do-ha's haunting determination for retribution. Through Young Dae's performance, the series unveils a captivating narrative exploring the depths of these intertwined characters, showcasing the actor's versatility and depth in portraying multifaceted roles.

9. Lee Yeon in Tale of the NIne Tailed

In Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, Lee Dong Wook portrays the captivating Lee Yeon, a former mountain spirit and guardian. With an enchanting presence, Dong Wook embodies Yeon's compelling essence, navigating a timeless love story with Nam Ji Ah. Recalled to 1938 by an unforeseen event, Dong Wook's portrayal unveils Yeon's enduring dedication and poignant struggle against fate. His handsome allure and emotive depth breathe life into the character, showcasing both Yeon's mystical origins and the bittersweet complexities of a love transcending eras. Lee Dong Wook's performance adds an irresistible charm to the series, weaving together a tale of eternal love and unforeseen destiny.

10. Ryu Shi Oh in Strong Girl Nam Soon

In Strong Girl Nam Soon, Byeon Woo Seok embodies the enigmatic Ryu Shi Oh, CEO of the sales giant Doogo. Woo Seok's portrayal emanates a striking blend of charm and mystery, encapsulating Shi-oh's complex persona. As a pivotal figure linked to a drug investigation, Woo Seok navigates Shi Oh's intriguing allure and business acumen. His handsome presence and nuanced performance unravel the layers of Shi Oh's character, adding depth to the entangled web of suspense and intrigue within the narrative. Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Ryu Shi Oh in Strong Girl Nam Soon showcases not just his striking looks but also his ability to infuse complexity into a pivotal role in the series.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook sends coffee truck to '97 liner friend Cha Eun Woo's filming set; Fans react to cheeky note