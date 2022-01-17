Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri are lost in summer love in new teaser for ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’

Two fated lovers who found their way back to each other after years star as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do played by Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’. He who aims to become a reporter and she who strives to succeed as a fencer make headway as star crossed lovers in the upcoming tvN drama.

The new teaser involves the talk of a particular summer that the two leads reminisce about. Under a bright sky with blossoming flowers flowing over the winds, Na Hee Do who skips around recalls, “Whether it was because of running or because of excitement, I was surprisingly out of breath.” She heads to a crosswalk thinking, “The wind blew and the green leaves brushed against each other. It was during the middle of summer.”

Baek Yi Jin, on the other hand, can be seen idling by the sea as he plugs in some earphones and adjusts his camera to catch a beautiful angle of the beach. He rumbles, “The summer that felt like it would last forever. Us, who passionately met during the heat of our youth. That summer was ours.” He proceeds to splash water on someone and bask in the glory of the sea’s sounds.

Watch the heartwarming teaser below.

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ paints the story of two young guns who meet when they are eighteen and twenty-two and start dating when they are twenty five and twenty one. It is set to premiere as a Saturday Sunday drama on February 12 at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST) on tvN.

