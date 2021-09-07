Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Bona and more confirm as leads in the upcoming youth romance drama

Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Ju Myung confirmed their appearance in the drama 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' and started filming. The new drama, which will be aired in the first half of 2022, depicts the refreshing romance of twenty two and eighteen, who got to know each other over the years and fall in love.

It is a drama that reminds you of the memories of youth that shine forever in the corner of your heart, such as the pure and fierce growing up of inexperienced youth, and the chemistry of five youths who are confused between friendship and love, and the chemistry of five young people who share difficult worries. Above all, 'Twenty-five Twenty One' is a collaboration between writer Kwon Do-eun, who showed realistic and emotional handwriting in 'Search: WWW', 'You Are My Spring', 'The King: Eternal Monarch', and 'Search: WWW'. Director Jung Ji-hyun, who has been recognized for his detailed and sophisticated directing skills.

Here, Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyeon Wook, and Lee Ju Myeong are united in a fresh 'Youth Lineup', raising expectations. First, Kim Tae Ri takes on the role of Na Hee-do, who stands tall as the national fencing saber national team after twists and turns in a high school fencing club whose team was lost due to the IMF. In the drama, Na Hee-do is a strong character who never gives up, who is united with passion and ambition. Kim Tae Ri, who radiated an irreplaceable presence for each cast with her solid acting skills, delivers a heart-warming sympathy and emotion with the role of Na Hee-do, a wild youth who runs towards her dream while falling and frustrated.

Nam Joo Hyuk takes on the role of Baek Yi-jin, the eldest son of a family that was destroyed by the IMF and became a journalist. In the play, Baek Yi-jin is a so-called fallen master who strives to make a living by working part-time at a newspaper delivery and book rental shop. Nam Joo Hyuk, who has built an excellent acting spectrum by challenging genres by going back and forth between screens and CRTs, adds a stroke of impressive filmography through the role of Baek Yi-jin.

Bona takes on the role of Go Rim, the youngest fencing gold medalist who rivals Na Hee-do, who is 18 years old. In the play, Yu Rim is a charismatic fencer, but when she takes off her fencing suit, she is a lovely, outgoing, strong-willed person. Bona, who has solidified her acting skills as an actress as well as music activities, shows off her various charms as Ko Yu-rim, who is doing her best while carrying the weight of a gold medalist.

Choi Hyun Wook takes on the role of Moon Ji-woong, an influencer from head to toe who claims that Cyworld's Two Members is his goal and Iljin, but doesn't do anything in particular. In the play, Moon Ji-woong is a fashionista with a unique personality and style, and has the absurdity of claiming his own art world. Attention is paid to another acting transformation that Choi Hyun-wook, who has established himself as a rising star by revealing his potential in 'Taxi Driver' and 'Racquet Boys', is attempting another acting transformation.

Lee Joo-myung takes on the role of Joan of Arc Ji Seung-wan, who is the first in the school and the class leader, but full of rebellion in his heart. Ji Seung-wan, a high school broadcaster in the play, plays an active role as a pirate broadcast DJ who passionately shares concerns with listeners about this era, society, school and personal life. Lee Joo-myung, who left a strong impression on viewers in 'Missing: They were' and 'Kairos', is looking forward to what kind of acting potential he will unleash through the role of Ji Seung-wan.

Production company Hwa & Dam Pictures said, “Through ‘Twenty-Five Twenty One’, Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook, and Lee Ju-myeong will vividly and dazzlely portray youth, a time when you can love everything and suffer from everything.” We ask for your interest and anticipation for 'Twenty-Five Twenty One', which will bring back the touching memories that have been lingering in the corner of your heart with the story of youth, an eternal steady seller." ‘Twenty-Five Twenty One' is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.

ALSO READ: SBS' 'Racket Boys' support cast tests positive; Producers immediately suspend filming

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the drama concept and lead cast? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.