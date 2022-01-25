Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri & cast embrace some retro spunk in new stylish poster for 'Twenty Five -TwentyOne'

Come February and we will find ourselves teleported to the 90s in the youthful romance of 'Twenty Five-Twenty One'! Set in the year 1998, the drama narrates the many stories of youth who find growth and new direction in life after having their dreams snatched away from them. Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri star as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21.

In the new group posters for the drama, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Bona, Lee Joo Myung and Choi Hyun Wook embrace their retro avatars as they walk down the road in stylish, painting a stylish picture of friendship, companionship and camaraderie. Nam Joo Hyuk looks tall and handsome in a simple white tee, paired with a printed shirt and denim, accessorised

with a gold chain. On the other hand, Kim Tae Ri looks cute in a yellow crop top, paired with high-waisted bell bottoms and funky sunglasses. Her hair is tied in two adorable ponytails and fancy clips! Lee Joo Myung, Bona and Choi Hyun Wook are dressed in a similar fashion wearing dungarees, skirts and colours reminiscent of the times gone by!

You can check out the poster below:

'Twenty Five-Twenty One' is penned by Kwon Do Eun of 'Search WWW' fame and directed by Jung Ji Hyun of 'Search: WWW' and 'The King: Eternal Monarch' fame. ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ premieres on February 12, 2022, at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST) on tvN as well as Netflix.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, WJSN's Bona & cast reveal why they signed 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.