Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri star in legacy poster for ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’

tvN’s upcoming drama, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, has released its legacy poster! Slated to start airing on February 12, the show stars Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, joined by WJSN’s Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung. Earlier on December 24, the drama had also released the first still cuts of the two lead actors.

The newly shared legacy poster features the two leads, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, with the caption ‘Wherever you are, I will go to you”. Check out the legacy poster, below:

Set in 1998, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ follows Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do. The two first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old, and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21. The drama is receiving a lot of attention for its star-studded cast, as well as its talented writer Kwon Do Eun (‘Search: WWW’) and skilled director Jung Ji Hyun (‘Search: WWW’, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’).

The cast had previously shared what drew them to sign on to ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, with Kim Tae Ri revealing that the writing and characters touched her heart, making her want to support the story wholeheartedly, and Nam Joo Hyuk sharing that he was curious about the era gone by, making him intrigued by the project. WJSN’s Bona also revealed that she is a fan of the show’s writer and director, and personally felt that she really suited her part of Go Yu Rim, a national fencing athlete.

tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ will greet audiences on February 12 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming series!