Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri star in a refreshing and youthful main poster for ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’

With under a month to go for the premiere of one of the most anticipated dramas of the year, tvN has been gearing up with full force! With a glimmering lineup of actors including Bona, Choi Hyun Wook and Lee Ju Myung, the lead roles have been taken up by the eccentric pairing of Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri.

The main poster of ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) perched on the ground as they spend some lovely moments together. Na Hee Do can be seen enjoying an orange ice-lolly while Bae Yi Jin has just opened a can of juice. There’s an old school summery vibe that can be felt from the poster that reads, “No matter where you are, I’ll reach you.”

tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ is set in 1998, as five individuals go through their lives with multiple changes and try to realise their dreams. Nam Joo Hyuk has taken up the role of Baek Yi Jin who aspires to be a reporter. As the eldest son of his family, he has to take care of them and hence takes up a part time job at a bookstore. He then meets Na Do Hee, who is a national fencer but her team disbands following the IMF crisis in the country. The two fall in love over time and start dating when they are twenty five and twenty one years old.

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ will premiere on February 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST) on tvN and will also be available on Netflix.

