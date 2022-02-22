Nam Joo Hyuk, the next Hallyu icon in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bokjoo, Start-Up, The Light in Your Eyes & more

Nam Joo Hyuk, the sportsman-turned-model-turned-actor who has taken the world by storm not just by his flooring visuals but also by his mere stage presence, turns 28 today. With dreams to play professional basketball one day, Nam Joo Hyuk soon swept away the modeling world following an injury. Now, regarded as one of the most loved actors in the land of K-drama, we take a look at his genius picks over the years.

Who Are You: School 2015:

A teen drama with a legacy. The ‘School’ series has brought fame to multiple Hallyu superstars- Gong Yoo, Jo In Sung, Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin and then- Nam Joo Hyuk. His acting surely landed him on the list of many PDs after this role.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bokjoo:

A personal favourite, the drama was the epitome of a healthy relationship brilliantly executed by the leads. Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung had everyone wrapped around their fingers with this one. Once again returning as a swimming star, fans fell head over heels for his looks.

The Light in Your Eyes:

The one that made everyone weep-'The Light in Your Eyes' saw Nam Joo Hyuk deliver an exceptional portrayal. His chemistry with not just Han Ji Min but highly revered actress Kim Hye Ja won him massive praise.

Start-Up:

The second lead syndrome for this drama was so high that a divisive conflict established itself over the course of the drama. While Kim Seon Ho landed himself a dedicated fan following, the support for Nam Joo Hyuk’s character overflowed on the other end- in turn only raising the ratings for the drama.

Twenty-Five, Twenty One:

One of his smartest picks, within 2 weeks of the drama’s premiere, it has garnered attention for being distinctive and we await more show of talent from the birthday boy.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 3 & 4 Review: 7 moments that cemented Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri in our heart