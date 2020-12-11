Nam Joo Hyuk REVEALS Start Up cast's 'great real life chemistry on set' was captured perfectly in the drama

In a recent interview, Nam Joo-hyuk revealed how Start-Up's set was always overflowing with laughter and that the 26-year-old actor thinks he'll remember this particular working experience for a long time.

Nam Joo-hyuk won many hearts as the adorable genius Nam Do-san in the popular tvN drama Start-Up. Moreover, the 26-year-old actor's chemistry with co-star Suzy as Seo Dal-mi, had DoDal hearts fluttering out loud. In a recent interview with @star1 magazine, via Soompi, Joo-hyuk gushed about his positive work experience on the sets of Start-Up and how much he adored the cast.

According to Joo-hyuk, Start-Up's set was always overflowing with laughter which makes the actor think that he'll remember the work experience for a long time. The cast got along really well behind-the-scenes, which could be seen during the outtakes shared on YouTube. "I think that our great real-life chemistry on set was captured perfectly in the drama. Many of the actors were around the same age, so we were able to wrap up in the drama in a warm, friendly atmosphere while constantly sharing our opinions with one another," Joo-hyuk recalled.

While discussing the similarities and differences with his Start-Up character, Joo-hyuk confessed that in real-life, he's almost the polar opposite of Do-san. The actor admits that he's a right-brained person who enjoys communicating and empathising with others, which Do-san finds especially difficult. "However, I did relate a lot to Do-san’s courage to get things done no matter what," Joo-hyuk concluded.

We will definitely miss Start-Up's cast!

What did you think of Nam Joo-hyuk's endearing performance as Nam Do-san in Start-Up? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho REVEALS he thought Nam Joo Hyuk came straight out of a manhwa when he first saw him

Meanwhile, Joo-hyuk's movie Josée released in Korea on December 10 and has been receiving positive reviews.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×