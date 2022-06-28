Nam Joo Hyuk’s accuser goes back on his original statement; Claims his friend was the original victim

Content Warning: The following article mentions violence, PTSD, bullying, harassment, etc. Reader’s discretion is advised.

It has been confirmed that the informant who allegedly suffered school violence by actor Nam Joo Hyuk changed his words after being sued for defamation. He corrected that he only witnessed school violence and was not directly affected by it. The accuser previously said that he had suffered at the hands of Nam Joo Hyuk for 6 years- from middle to high school.

He continued, "I am not alone, there are more victims. Nam Joo Hyuk's group not only stole money at lunchtime, but also abused them. They ordered them to buy food from the canteen or threw chips at them." In response, Nam Joo Hyuk's side drew a line that it was groundless. Management Soop said in a press release on the same day, "After confirming the facts about the allegations of school violence against the actor, it was confirmed that all of them were not true."

On June 24, four days later, they sued the media representative and the informant who wrote the article. The media revised the article after the prosecution. First, the period of school violence was reduced from 6 years to 2 years. The victim also changed from the informant to the informant's friend. Reporter A, who reported the whistleblower's claim, told a South Korean media outlet, "The informant's words have changed partly from when I first heard it,” he explained. He continued, "The informant did not distinguish between what Nam Joo Hyuk did at first and what others did.”

However, Mr. A emphasised that he did not have any intentions to take down the article. He said, "The agency offered to drop the lawsuit if the information was corrected. However, hearing the informant's story, it was quite specific and consistent so I did not have any reason to believe it’s not true."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

