Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency denies new allegations of school violence put forward by second accuser

Content Warning: The following article mentions violence, PTSD, bullying, harassment, etc. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On June 28, a news outlet released an interview with an individual (hereafter ‘A’), who claimed to have attended high school together with ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star Nam Joo Hyuk. In the interview, ‘A’ claimed to have been a victim of school violence at the hands of the actor and his friends, and stated that they came forward after the recent events.

For the unversed, an individual (hereafter ‘B’) alleged last week that they had been bullied by actor Nam Joo Hyuk and his friends during their time in school. Following this, Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency had denied all the allegations, and had sued the accuser as well as the reporter who wrote the article, and the media outlet that published it.

The interview with ‘A’, released today, claims that Nam Joo Hyuk forced them to turn on their smartphone data hotspot against their will frequently, and also constantly took their smartphone to buy paid games and in-game items. Allegedly, the actor also bullied ‘A’ into other errands. The interview further mentions other forms of bullying that they allegedly faced at the hands of the actor and his friends.

Following this, Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency Management SOOP officially denied these new allegations released by ‘A’. An official from the agency shared with another news outlet, denying the rumours and calling them “groundless”.

Previously, after ‘B’ had been sued by Management SOOP, they changed their original statement, and instead said that they had only witnessed school violence, and had not been directly affected by it. Further, the original article which included the allegations made by ‘B’ also reduced the period of school violence from 6 years to 2 years.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.