Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency denies school bullying accusations; To pursue legal action

Content Warning: The following article mentions violence, PTSD, bullying, harassment, etc. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Earlier today, an exclusive report by a South Korean media outlet shared an anonymous tipper’s account which alleged that actor Nam Joo Hyuk had participated in school bullying for six years, through middle school and high school. Following this, the actor’s agency Management SOOP released its first statement about the accusations.

In the brief statement, the agency confirmed that they have heard of the allegations, and were looking into the situation at present. Management SOOP stated, “We have heard about the article [exclusive report] and are currently looking into it [the legitimacy].”

After this, the agency released an official statement addressing the allegations against actor Nam Joo Hyuk. In the statement, Management SOOP denies all the accusations and expresses that they will be taking legal action against all those who spread the false accusations online.

In their statement, the agency states, “First, we ask for your understanding that the announcement of our official position was delayed due to us taking our time to confirm the facts. Regarding the report, we have confirmed that all allegations are false. In addition, we regret the unilateral report by the outlet which reported the story without making any attempt to fact-check it with us.”

The statement continues to say that legal action will be undertaken for damaging the actor’s reputation due to sharing a false report, and that a criminal complaint will be filed against the media reporter who wrote the initial report, along with the anonymous informant. The agency has currently begun the processes for the same.

Management SOOP’s statement goes on to share that the actor and his family are the greatest victims of such slanderous rumours, and expresses the agency’s frustration at how the same permanently stains the actor’s reputation, despite denial. Management SOOP further shares their intention of pursuing legal action against all unilateral claims that are not fact-checked with the agency.

The complete statement:

Through the exclusive report released earlier on June 20, the anonymous tipper shared a picture of a school yearbook as proof, and alleged that actor Nam Joo Hyuk was part of a group that bullied other classmates through violence, stealing money, and more.

The tipper also alleged that the actor would bully them by pulling out their chair and throwing refills of mechanical pencils at them. The anonymous tipper further added that the other victims, who underwent bullying at a more severe level, are currently receiving treatment from psychiatrists and avoid watching television on account of the actor’s popularity. The exclusive report also added that the anonymous tipper shared the same due to wanting to help others in a similar situation as themselves.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

