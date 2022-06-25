Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency shares update on legal action taken against school bullying allegations

On June 24, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency Management SOOP shared a statement, announcing an update on the legal action undertaken against those involved in spreading rumours about the actor’s school days. The statement expresses that legal action has been taken against the anonymous informant who tipped off a publication, alleging that Nam Joo Hyuk was part of a group that bullied other classmates during his school days. Further, legal action has also been taken against the reporter who wrote the article, and the CEO of the publication that first published the claims.

Management SOOP shared, “Today, we filed criminal complaints against ****’s Reporter Min**, who wrote the false article, the CEO of the publication, and the anonymous source who gave this false information, for the violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communication Network Utilization and Information Protection and other related violations.” Further, “We sincerely hope that the truth is revealed through a quick investigation and that actor Nam Joo Hyuk’s tarnished reputation is restored.”

Previously, on June 20, after the allegations had surfaced, Management SOOP had denied all the accusations, stating, “Regarding the report, we have confirmed that all allegations are false. In addition, we regret the unilateral report by the outlet which reported the story without making any attempt to fact-check it with us.”

While stating that legal action will be undertaken for damaging the actor’s reputation due to sharing a false report, and that criminal complaints will be filed, Management SOOP had gone on to express that the actor and his family are the greatest victims of such slanderous rumours, while also sharing the agency’s frustration at how the same permanently stains the actor’s reputation, despite denial.