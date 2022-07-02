Nam Joo Hyuk’s alleged former classmate steps up to claim that the actor was not involved in school bullying

Content Warning: The following article mentions violence, bullying, harassment, etc. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk has been embroiled in school bullying accusations as an anonymous person claimed they were bullied by the actor. It was initially reported that the accuser was bullied for 6 years from middle school to high school. Nam Joo Hyuk’s yearbook photos were used as supporting evidence for the allegations.

The actor’s agency, Management SOOP, denied all claims and promised to take legal actions following which it was revealed that the original accuser had changed their statement. The original accuser then claimed that bullying took place for 2 years, not 6 years and that it was their friend who was the real victim. Soon, a second accuser claimed to have been bullied by Nam Joo Hyuk and Management SOOP was quick to dismiss the reports.

Now, a supporter has found their way to Nam Joo Hyuk’s aid as they claim to have been in the same class as the accuser. An online post titled ‘I am Nam Joo Hyuk’s high school classmate’ gained attention of netizens where the poster defended the claims made against the actor. According to the post, the actor did not hurl abuses at anyone or let out curse words during their school years. And while they claim to not know everything, the alleged classmate also goes on to say that no ‘bread shuttle’ took place where the accuser was abused. The ‘bread shuttle’ in question is an incident where the alleged victim claims to have been asked by Nam Joo Hyuk to acquire the snack within 3 minutes else would continue to be their shuttle for more.

They seem to have addressed the issue where Nam Joo Hyuk was accused of stealing the accuser’s phone and using it to buy game items. The post mentions that it was a different student who used the teacher’s phone to make the purchases and not the actor. The alleged former classmate’s post also details the fighting between the students and claims that they were voluntarily done and that no force was used to involve anyone to partake in sparring unlike what the second accuser claimed. The original poster claims that the truths were fabricated in order to reflect badly.

What do you think about this post and the allegations? Share with us below.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Through The Darkness’ Kim So Jin joins Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Joon Hyuk & Yoo Ji Tae in new drama ‘Vigilante’