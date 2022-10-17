Nam Joo Hyuk to enlist after concluding current projects; Agency updates on Twenty-Five, Twenty-One star

Nam Joo Hyuk is a South Korean actor born in 1994 and has taken part in multiple popular shows and films, leading to a flourishing career. On October 17, earlier reports suggested that the actor’s enlistment has been confirmed for December 2022. According to an update from his agency Management SOOP, the actor will soon be enlisting for his mandatory military service, however the date has not been confirmed so far.

A source from the agency commented on the actor’s upcoming enlistment by saying, “Although he does have to enlist for service by December, the exact date has not been fixed because he is yet to be issued a draft notice.” Nam Joo Hyuk is expected to ensure that all his ongoing projects have completed filming and only then enlist for his mandatory service which will last for 18 months.

Nam Joo Hyuk's projects

His next work is in the upcoming revenge-driven movie ‘Remember’ alongside Lee Sung Min which will premiere on October 26. The movie is about an old Alzheimer’s patient, Pil Joo, who decides to take revenge before falling prey to the symptoms of his condition and losing all his memories. He has lost all of his family members during the Japanese colonial era and is helped by Nam Joo Hyuk’s character In Gyu.

Following this, Nam Joo Hyuk’s next project is the Disney+ series ‘Vigilante’ in the character of Kim Ji Yong, a person with childhood trauma about losing his mother to local gangsters. It follows the police academy student as he goes around killing criminals. Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, the series is expected to wrap its filming by November to fall in line with the actor’s enlistment.

Nam Joo Hyuk starred in the lead role of Baek Yi Jin, earlier in the year for drama ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, which earned him immense praise however he has recently stayed off the public eye following the allegations of school bullying against him, which he and his agency strongly denied.

