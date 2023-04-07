Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Joon Hyuk, and Kim So Jin announced as the lead of the upcoming drama, Vigilante

The upcoming K-drama ‘Vigilante’ has been making headlines lately with the announcement of its official main cast. This much-anticipated drama is set to premiere on Disney+ and is sure to captivate audiences with its action-packed storyline and star-studded cast. It is also confirmed that the upcoming new series will be out in the second half of 2023.

The Cast of Vigilante

Nam Joo Hyuk will play the role of Kim Ji Yong. During the day, he is an excellent police student with excellent martial arts skills. At night, he transforms into a ‘Vigilante,’ a dark hero who fights crime. Yoo Ji Tae will play Jo Heon, the man on the hunt for ‘Vigilante.’ He is the investigation team's leader. His mission is to apprehend Vigilante. Cho Kang Ok, played by Lee Joon Hyuk, will be brought to life. He has a lot of respect for Vigilante and acts as his assistant. Finally, Kim So Jin will take on the role of Choi Mi Ryeo. She is a broadcaster, and she will be the one to inform the rest of the world about Vigilante.

What to Expect from Vigilante?

Vigilante will unfold the tale of a police university student by day and a dark hero by night named Vigilante. The story will be based on CRG's popular webtoon of the same name, which he wrote and illustrated. The widely known webtoon has already received over 400 million views since its release.

Based on the cast alone, it's clear that ‘Vigilante’ will be a high-energy and action-packed drama. The combination of Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Cho Kang Ok, and Kim So Jin is sure to be explosive, with each actor bringing their own unique style to the show. In addition to the star-studded cast, ‘Vigilante’ is directed by Choi Jeong Yeol (Start-Up, One Way Trip, and Man) and will consist of eight episodes. The upcoming K-drama was pre-produced. Nam Joo Hyuk, the main protagonist, has recently begun his military service.

The announcement of the main cast for ‘Vigilante’ has created a lot of excitement among fans of Korean dramas and action thrillers. With a powerhouse cast and a talented production team behind the scenes, ‘Vigilante’ is sure to be a hit when it premieres.

