Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency asks fans to not send letters and gifts to military training site

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star Nam Joo Hyuk enlisted for his mandatory military service on March 20, 2023, however, no special event was held in order to celebrate his enlistment or act as his farewell. It seems as though the fans who have already begun missing the actor have resolved to sending letters and gifts to his military training base. Now, Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency has shared a statement in order to deter the fans from possibly overwhelming the military post location.

Management SOOP’s notice

Here’s what the agency has said, confirmed Nam Joo Hyuk’s enlistment on March 20. They have further attached a mailing address of their office where the letters and gifts can be sent instead, so they can be stored until the actor returns after completing his mandatory military service.

“Hello. This is Management SOOP.

Nam Joo Hyuk enlisted in the military on the 20th of March and is currently receiving basic training.

We kindly ask our fans that:

Please refrain from sending letters and gifts by mail while the actor is serving his mandatory military service. We appreciate and thank you for your support, however, if a large number of letters and posts arrive at once, they might not be delivered.

We kindly ask you to send letters or anything else by mail to the management company while Joo Hyuk receives military training and after he is assigned.

Thank you.”

About Nam Joo Hyuk

The 29 year old actor who began as a model after signing with YG Entertainment, moved on to acting soon after building his discography with successful releases. His versatility as a swimmer struggling to overcome his fears in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, an actual God on earth in ‘The Bride of Habaek’, a doctor in ‘The Light in Your Eyes’, a math genius aiming for success of his company in ‘Start-Up’, and more recently aspiring reporter in love with a fencing player in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, have all earned him admiration from the audiences.

While the actor has been away from the public eye following accusations of school violence last year, he was also busy shooting for his last K-drama before enlistment- ‘Vigilante’. Acting as a police academy student who seeks revenge from criminals for his mother’s death by secretly teaching them a lesson, his final show before enlistment is expected to release in the later part of this year.

