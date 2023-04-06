Nam Joo Hyuk’s first military photos OUT; Twenty-Five Twenty-One debuts buzz cut look

Nam Joo Hyuk is just as charming in the military as well. On April 5, the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan shared photos of their new recruits and one familiar face was spotted among them. Having enlisted for his mandatory military service recently, he looked fresh and ready to take on the basic training which he is expected to be subjected to for 5 weeks.

Nam Joo Hyuk in military

The popular actor enlisted in the military on March 20 as a part of its police squad. No special event was held for his enlistment as confirmed by his agency and the actor went in quietly. Now, the first photos from his military days are here and he looks fabulous in a buzz cut just as we had imagined. Smiling at the camera, the actor appears content and seems to be settling well into his trainee life. He was seen doing a fighting action with a fist in the air in one of the photos. In another photo he gave a more serious look, appearing confident and calm, with cherry blossoms in the background, adding sweet charm to the picture.

About Nam Joo Hyuk

The actor was born in 1994, taking on his military enlistment at the age of 29 years old. He is known to have completed his part of the filming for the upcoming crime thriller ‘Vigilante’ where he becomes an anti-hero. Nam Joo Hyuk has grown from smaller roles to become one of the most adored rom-com and slice-of-life actors. His early days as a model have helped him shape into a sought-after artist. Some of his best portrayals include ‘Who Are You: School 2015’, ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, ‘The Light in Your Eyes’, and ‘Start Up’. His last drama before enlistment ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ was a globally celebrated release.

About Vigilante

A police academy student takes on the role of an executioner by going undercover during the weekends. The webtoon-adapted show brings forth a detective and a reporter who follow the story of this mysterious man handling criminals on his own. Yoo JI Tae, Kim So Jin, and Lee Joon Hyuk are set to join Nam Joo Hyuk for the K-drama.

