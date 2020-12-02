Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San or Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong: Which Start Up cutie is your ideal boyfriend? QUIZ

Just like us, are you confused if your ideal type between the handsome Start-Up men is Nam Joo-hyuk's Nam Do-san or Kim Seon-ho's Han Ji-pyeong? Take our personality test to find out.

While drama fans are impatiently waiting for the December 5-6 weekend, as it marks Start-Up's finale, all eyes are on Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) because we will finally get to know if it is Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) or Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) who eventually wins her heart. It's indeed been a love triangle that had fans majorly divided!

On one hand, we have Do-san, an adorable goofball with a warm heart and an intellect that could give any genius a run for their money. While no one can beat him as a developer, it's the matters of the heart that he finds the most difficult. Thanks to Dal-mi being his new dream, we sense a more positive change in Do-san, when it comes to his personality. Moreover, the fact that he's there for Dal-mi at a moment's notice and looks a hella hot in a black suit are definite plus points for Team Do-san.

On the other hand, we have Ji-pyeong, who wormed his way into everyone's heart as the silent supporter of Dal-mi through every step of the way, even when it ripped his heart to see the love of his life with Do-san and not him. From his badass approach at work with a tough exterior which immediately melts when Halmeoni (Kim Hae-sook) is involved to actually being a good boy, the second lead syndrome hasn't hit us this hard in a while. Also, Ji-pyeong in a suit? Hot damn!

If you're just as confused as we are as to which Team you are; take our personality test to find out if Nam Do-san or Han Ji-pyeong would be your ideal boyfriend. Take the test below:

