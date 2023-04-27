Nam Joo Hyuk’s school bullying accuser shares alleged video of proof; Netizens doubt credibility

Trigger warning: The following content contains mentions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

In 2022, allegations of school bullying were made against actor Nam Joo Hyuk by a former classmate. However, his agency promptly refuted these claims and pursued legal action against those who were spreading false and defamatory news.

A year after the incident, it came to light that Nam Joo Hyuk had attempted to reconcile with his former classmate who accused him of bullying. However, the two could not reach an agreement since their recollection of the events that took place differed.

Video shared by Nam Joo Hyuk’s former classmate who accused him of bullying

Just yesterday, on April 26, 'A', the aforementioned former classmate, released a vague video through entertainment journalist and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. The said video features 'A' (wearing white) engaged in sparring with a male classmate in the classroom. Other students can be heard instructing him to "kick", but 'A' loses his balance and falls while kicking in the air, leading to laughter from the audience.

In the same video, Lee Jin Ho briefly discusses what 'A' had told him. 'A' claimed that he did not want to participate in the sparring, but felt compelled to do so in order to avoid being ridiculed by his peers. He alleges that actor Nam Joo Hyuk's voice can be heard in the background, among the students who were egging him on to fight.

However, it has been noted that the video is ambiguous because of its poor lighting and that Nam Joo Hyuk's face cannot be seen in the video either. Additionally, Nam Joo Hyuk himself has previously denied being present at the sparring event.

Netizens’ reaction to the video

Netizens and fans of Nam Joo Hyuk have been consistent in their stance vis-a-vis the allegations. A better part of them can be seen stating that the video is too vague to claim anything. Others have lauded Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency for constantly supporting their artist through this tough time.

Nam Joo Hyuk commenced his service in the military just last month. He enlisted in the army as a military police officer on March 20, 2023.

