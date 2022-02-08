Nam Yoon Su in talks to join Kim Sejeong as lead in SBS’ ‘Today’s Webtoon’

Actor Nam Yoon Su is reportedly reviewing the script for the upcoming SBS drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’ (literal title). After a media outlet reported on February 8 that the actor has been selected as the male protagonist for the show, a representative from Nam Yoon Su’s agency, Garten, stated, “It’s true that he has received an offer to appear in ‘Today’s Webtoon’, and we are carefully reviewing it.”

‘Today’s Webtoon’ is set to be the Korean remake of the popular Japanese series ‘Sleepeeer Hit!’ (2016). Currently, actress Kim Sejeong is in talks to play the lead role of a rookie contract employee, On Ma Eum, who is a former judo athlete. The drama is set to follow On Ma Eum as she joins the editorial department of a webtoon as a new employee and struggles to get along with her colleagues while trying to mature into a true webtoon editor.

Meanwhile, the male lead role offered to Nam Yoon Su is a character who works in the sales department, and becomes friends with Oh Ma Eum. Previously, actor Na In Woo had been reviewing the role of the male lead, but was reportedly unable to accept the role due to scheduling conflicts.

Nam Yoon Su is currently receiving immense popularity thanks to his impressive acting in different projects like ‘Beyond Evil’, and ‘The King’s Affection’, so anticipation is high for the actor’s next role. SBS’ ‘Today’s Webtoon’ will reportedly be going into full-fledged preparations soon, with an aim of airing in the second half of this year.

