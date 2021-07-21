Nam Yoon Su walks aimlessly in Colde’s ‘When Dawn Comes Again’ feat EXO’s Baekhyun MV

Colde releases a new single 'When Dawn Comes Again' (Feat. Baekhyun) MV starring Nam Yoon Su, marking his comeback after 3 months. The song is a slow R&B ballad with electronic synth and simple guitar arrangements which talks about a heartbroken individual who keeps thinking of his situation over and over through the night until dawn greets them. The MV personifies those emotions in Nam Yoon Su as he walks in picturesque lanes and roads of Seoul from night till dawn. He seems to be deep in thought and mulling over the situation he is in.

The MV is shot in a beautiful and aesthetic manner with dark blue hue over each and every frame. Each frame shows the gorgeous view of Seoul through the eyes of Nam Yoon Su. This happens to be another addition to Baekhyun and Colde’s long going friendship that has expanded over multiple works with each other. Previously, they have worked together for Baekhyun’s first solo album ‘City Lights’, where Colde served as a lyricist for the song ‘Diamond’. For Baekhyun’s second EP, ‘Delight’, came together for ‘Love Again’, Colde working as a lyricist on the lyrical contemporary R&B song. The tradition continued for Baekhyun’s third Korean EP ‘Bambi’ on the song ‘Love Scene’.

Nam Yoon Su is a model and actor represented by Garten Agency. He has taken part in many photo shoots since debuting as a model in 2014, including shoots for Cosmopolitan and Vogue. In 2018, Nam made his official acting debut through MBC Every 1 drama "4 Kinds of House". Nam appeared in the 2020 Netflix series "Extracurricular", which led him to gain recognition and being nominated for the Best New Actor – Television in the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. He is also known for his roles in “Temperature of Language: Our Nineteen”, “Birthcare Centre” and “Beyond Evil”.

