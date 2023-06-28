Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In starrer MBC drama Lover to premiere on THIS date

The first episode of MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama Lover, which will air on August 4, is a historical melodrama about the love of lovers and their stories during the Manchu War. 'The King's Daughter, Soo Baek Hyung' and 'The Rebel,' written by Hwang Jin Young, and 'The Veil,' directed by Kim Seong Yong, who demonstrated his powerful directing abilities, collaborated to create a lineage of luxurious historical dramas for MBC.

Lover Script Reading:

In the meantime, the script reading scene for Lover was finally shown on June 28. The session was attended by Namgoong Min (as Lee Jang Hyun), Ahn Eun Jin (as Yoo Gil Chae), Lee Hak Joo (as Nam Yeon Jun), and Lee Da In (as Kyung Eun Ae) as well as the production team on this day. Namgoong Min plays Lee Jang Hyun, a man who doesn't care about anything. However, after meeting a woman, he opens the door to an unexpected outcome of feeling things he never felt. Lee Jang Hyun, the male lead, was perfectly portrayed by Namgoong Min. Lee Jang Hyun is very attractive, sometimes with intense eyes and other times with a delightful slyness. Yu Gil Chae, a person who comes from a good family, was played by Ahn Eun Jin. Yu Gil Chae started out as a snob, but after going through the war, she developed into a character who matured over time. Ahn Eun Jin drew the person Yu Gil Chae by adding her own extraordinary energy and appeal in view of her strong acting abilities.

Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In’s characters:

Nam Yeon Joon, a promising Confucian student at Sungkyunkwan, is played by Lee Hak Joo. Nam Yeon Joon always resembles a formidable foe. Lee Hak Joo used careful character analysis to put his own Nam Yeon Joon into action. Lee Da In plays Yu Gil Chae's closest friend and fiance, Kyung Eun Ae. Kyung Eun Ae, unlike Yu Gil Chae, is a mature and benevolent woman who exudes strength and charm in a different way. Lee Da In morphed into Kyung Eun Ae with her warm eyes, gentle tone, and expression.

